MPs warn over forced prepayment meters as cold weather returns

Labour MPs join charities in calling for immediate ban on use of forced-entry court warrantsConcerns have been raised in parliament that more households will be pushed on to prepayment meters through court warrants “issued in seconds” during freezing conditions next week.MPs joined charities and consumer groups in calling for an immediate ban on the use of court warrants after the Guardian reported estimates from Citizens Advice that 600,000 people were forced to make the switch from credit meters once they had racked up debt with their energy supplier in 2022, compared with 380,000 in 2021. Continue reading...