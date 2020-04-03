mPulse Engages 11 million Americans and Counting with COVID-19 Related Healthcare Communications

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mPulse Mobile has collaborated with more than 20 healthcare organizations to support communication to patients and members about COVID-19. Since the pandemic was announced by WHO on March 11th, mPulse has sent out over 22 million COVID-19 messages across SMS, email, IVR and mobileweb.

To enable rapid roll-out of important communications, mPulse partnered with leading healthcare organizations, including some of the largest plans and IDNs in the country, to develop a COVID-19 Strategic Communications Too Kit that helps solve the evolving communication and engagement requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tool kit features a suite of configurable programs focused on educating members about the ever-changing situation and informing them about care access, with some programs available to launch as quick as two days.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has crystalized the importance of mobile channels for healthcare organizations to communicate with their members and patients. We have seen rapidly evolving needs over the first 3 weeks of the pandemic, from education on infection prevention measures to raising awareness of telehealth and mail order pharmacy and the importance of using conversational AI to automatically respond to member requests to provide relief to call centers," said Chris Nicholson, CEO of mPulse Mobile. "With mobile communications, new programs can be switched on in a matter of days, even hours. This allows our partners to keep their populations informed with the most current, vital, and actionable information."

The mPulse COVID-19 Tool Kit includes programs designed to communicate with a broad range of demographics and multicultural populations, supporting dozens of languages. As the pandemic continues to present unexpected challenges, new programs and capabilities are added to the tool kit to address each challenge, build health literacy and change behavior.

"We are anticipating and responding to the psychosocial impacts of the pandemic with new programs to support those needs and to build resilience in the midst of deep uncertainty," said Rena Brar Prayaga, Director of Behavioral Data Science at mPulse Mobile. "As social distancing and staying at home pose physical and mental health challenges, we are rolling out new programs to provide support to members. We are also paying close attention to the impact of social isolation on those who live alone, particularly seniors, and providing messaging to mitigate loneliness and anxiety during this time with tips and strategies to remain emotionally connected to friends and loved ones."

The COVID-19 Strategic Communications tool kit is a snapshot of the mPulse omni-channel communication solutions that support nearly 100 healthcare organizations. As the COVID-19 pandemic continually evolves, the tool kit is designed to launch quickly and adapt over time.

