Mr. Eric Salsberg Acquires 11.3% Stake in ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Eric Salsberg ("Mr. Salsberg"), a private investor, announced that he has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 285,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. ("ScoZinc") on April 6, 2021, representing approximately 1.9% of the 14,418,127 issued and outstanding Common Shares of ScoZinc., through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for an aggregate price of C$166,700.00, being C$0.5849 per Common Share.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Salsberg beneficially owned and controlled less than 10% of the Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Salsberg beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 1,635,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.3% of the 14,418,127 issued and outstanding Common Shares of ScoZinc.

Mr. Salsberg has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Salsberg intends to review his investment in ScoZinc on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, ScoZinc's financial position, the price levels of the securities, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Mr. Salsberg may in the future take such actions with respect to his investment in ScoZinc as he deems appropriate, including, without limitation, (i) increasing or decreasing his position in ScoZinc through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of ScoZinc through the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge his economic exposure to such securities without affecting his beneficial ownership of such securities, and/or (iii) continuing to hold his current position. Mr. Salsberg has voted the Common Shares of ScoZinc owned prior to the purchase triggering this press release in favour of the arrangement which ScoZinc has proposed with Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires that an early warning report be filed under ScoZinc's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting by contacting Mr. Salsberg at telephone number (416) 221-0888.

The head office of ScoZinc is located at Suite 1301, 1959 Upper Water Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3J 3N2.

