|
21.11.2022 22:00:00
Mr Hemp Flower Announces Best Delta 9 Black Friday Deals Online - Save Over 50%
TAMPA, Fla., Nov 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the leading online hemp retailer and wholesaler manufacturing a range of product lines featuring CBD, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, HHC, and THCp announces its official Black Friday Bundle offerings!
Get 50% off on Black Friday Bundles from Mr. Hemp Flower includes a select variety of gummies, flower, and edibles.
Plus unlock 35% off on all hemp products sitewide when you use discount code 2022BF.Bundle #1: Delta-9 THC Gummies & Lollipops Bundle
Retail value: $400 Bundle price:$200
- 60 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Watermelon Flavor
- 60 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Blue Raspberry
- 5 Pack Delta 9 THC Lollipops - Cherry Flavor
- 5 Pack Delta 9 THC Lollipops - Blue Raspberry Flavor
Mr. Hemp Flower's gummies and lollipops bundles include two 60-count bottles of our flagship delta 9 gummies and two five-packs of our new delta 9 lollipops.Bundle #2: Delta 8 THC Flower & Delta 9 THC Gummies Bundle
Retail value: $400 Bundle price: $200
- (1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower
- (1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower
- 30 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies Blue Raspberry Flavor
- 30 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Watermelon Flavor
This bundle offers a mix of your choice of two delta 8 THC flower strains, two individual 30 packs of Blue Raspberry and Watermelon flavors delta 9 gummies.Bundle #3: Delta 8 Flower & Gummies Variety Bundle
Retail value: $385 Bundle price:$192.50
- 30 Pack HHC Gummies
- 30 Pack Sleep Gummies
- 3 Pack 50mg Delta 8 THC Gummy Jars
- (1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower - Wedding Cake Strain
Our third bundle includes Mr. Hemp Flower's HHC gummies, Delta 9 sleep gummies with melatonin, high potency delta 8 gummies, and one half-ounce of Wedding Cake delta 8 flower.Bundle #4: Best Gummies Variety Bundle
Retail value: $555 Bundle price:$277
- 30 Count Delta 9- 10mg - Watermelon
- 30 Count Delta 9 - 25mg - Strawberry Lime
- 30 Count HHC Gummies
- 30 Count THCp Gummies
- 30 Count Sleep Gummies
This bundle is for the gummy lover on your wish list and features individual 30-count packs of 10mg & 25mg delta 9 gummies, and our HHC, THCp, and Sleep gummies with melatonin.
To shop Mr. Hemp Flower's Black Friday Bundles, visit https://mrhempflower.com/bfcm2022/About Us
Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the leading e-commerce hemp retail brand, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality hemp products, was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Media contact: Rick Naser, media@mrhempflower.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-hemp-flower-announces-best-delta-9-black-friday-deals-online--save-over-50-301684340.html
SOURCE Mr Hemp Flower
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.