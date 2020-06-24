MRA Urges Wildfire Home Safety Check-Ups For The July Fourth Holiday

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), nearly 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to U.S. fire departments in 2018, causing $105 million in property damage. But fireworks are just one factor. In many regions, the wildfire season is starting earlier and lasting longer, making the July Fourth holiday a timely opportunity to enhance home safety and protection. This year, the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) is advising homeowners to take steps to protect against wildfire threats, including:

1) Make sure fire safety equipment is ready

Check fire and carbon monoxide alarms, replace batteries as needed and make sure working fire extinguishers are handy and located throughout your home. Check latches and hinges on windows and doors to ensure they open properly and wide enough to provide an escape route in the event of an emergency.

2) Take cover against threats

Flying embers from a wildfire can destroy a home up to a mile away and a roof is one of the most vulnerable areas. If a roof is covered with wood or asphalt shingles, consider replacing it with a fire-resistant material, such as metal. Metal roofing has a Class A fire rating, the highest available, which is why safety experts recommend them for wildfire-prone areas. Perform essential maintenance by keeping gutters, eves and soffits clean. Visit MRA for more roof safety information at www.metalroofing.com

3) Create a defensible barrier

Smart landscaping can reduce wildfire spread. Remove dead or dry vegetation and choose appropriate fire-resistant plantings. Trim tree branches away from roofs and remove lower branches at least six feet from the ground. Limit attached combustible structures–such as wood decks and fences.

4) Think like emergency responders

Make sure your address is posted and clearly visible, and never block or obstruct emergency access points. Outdoor hose bibs and sprinklers should be useable and in good working order.

5) Make a plan

Advocate for neighborhood fire safety plans and review HOA bylaws to ensure they allow for fire-resistant improvements. Consider escape routes and designate a meeting place for loved ones. Have emergency supply kits prepared and be sure to consider plans for pets and ways to keep irreplaceable items safe.

