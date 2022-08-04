MRI Software Acquires ApartmentData.com, Houston-Based Provider Of Market Research and Data Solutions for Multifamily Properties

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software, has acquired ApartmentData.com, further expanding its MRI Living™ suite of property management solutions for the multifamily market. ApartmentData.com is a Houston-based provider of market research and data solutions that enable multifamily property owners and managers to increase property values by optimizing pricing and occupancy.

Founded in 1986, the company provides comprehensive and accurate information on professionally managed properties with more than 50 units, including pricing, concessions, occupancy, amenities, and policies at the floor plan level. The company serves 12 of the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical areas ("MSAs") in the U.S.: Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Atlanta, Phoenix/Tucson, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville. ApartmentData.com supplements its digital collection techniques with direct calling and client communications, helping ensure the highest levels of data accuracy and detail.

ApartmentData.com's flagship solution, Competition RADAR™, leverages proprietary algorithms to identify and alert users to relevant competitive trends, provide pricing recommendations, and calculate property- or portfolio-level impact.

"Over the last several years, we've significantly expanded our MRI Living portfolio to provide tools that make our clients' lives easier and help them take better care of their residents, businesses, and themselves," says John Ensign, MRI's president and executive managing director, North America. "Data is critical to helping us deliver on those objectives. With a 'smart data' solution like Competition RADAR, we can provide clients with actionable data and market insights, so they can navigate the future with confidence and gain a competitive advantage."

In addition to deepening MRI's footprint in the southern U.S., the acquisition enhances the company's MRI Living suite, an already extensive portfolio of multifamily solutions that empower property owners and operators with AI-first tools to easily manage every part of the residential lifecycle, from lead to lease to renewal.

"We're thrilled to join the MRI family," says Rudy Mui, chief executive officer of ApartmentData.com. "Thanks to this acquisition, both our and MRI's clients will be able to take advantage of new and expanded capabilities, which will help them manage real estate portfolios more effectively and profitably. They won't have to wade through specialty providers who require customers to perform their own analysis. Instead, our clients will enjoy access to the combined resources of two well-established players."

John Severance, founder and chief technology officer of ApartmentData.com, looks forward to what he describes as "the next chapter." He states: "By leveraging the resources of MRI, we can more easily address the growing demand for insights at a time when most multifamily organizations need to drive occupancy and maximize revenue."

Today, MRI serves more than 82% of companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) list of top 50 U.S. apartment managers. Additionally, MRI solutions support more than 20 million residential units worldwide.

MRI will continue to serve ApartmentData.com clients without interruption. Silvermark Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Apartment Data.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

(North America)

Rachel Antman

+1 212-362-5837

rachel@saygency.com

(EMEA)

Platform Communications

Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850)

or Katrina Trantau (+44 7597 163076)

mri@platformcomms.com

(Australia and New Zealand)

Heather Jones (+61 400 394 669)

heather@hjconsulting.com.au

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-acquires-apartmentdatacom-houston-based-provider-of-market-research-and-data-solutions-for-multifamily-properties-301599899.html

SOURCE MRI Software