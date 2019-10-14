MRI Software Unveils New Solutions at Ascend Users Conference That Extend Capabilities and Offer More Choice Than Ever

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions, announced a range of key new solutions during the opening general session of MRI Ascend, its North American users conference, held in Anaheim on October 13th through 16th. The announcement underlines MRI's continuing commitment to both innovation and an open and connected approach to real estate software. The announced products bring new payment, lead management, lease intelligence and secure signature capabilities to MRI's comprehensive portfolio, while offering a more modern, consumer-oriented user experience (UX) for both clients and their customers – along with greater choice and flexibility than ever.

The new solutions were unveiled live during the general session of the Ascend users conference at the Anaheim Convention Centre, where some 1,300 attendees – including representatives of more than 60 technology partners – have converged for four days of keynotes, presentations, seminars, workshops, networking events and exhibits from MRI and its real estate ecosystem. The North American conference, which will be followed by sister events in the UK, Australia and South Africa in 2020, comes as MRI continues to enjoy rapid growth, with revenues rising by 27% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year and bookings (sales for future business) up by 37% year over year.

"Ascend creates a unique atmosphere where we can listen, learn and collaborate with clients and partners and define what it means to succeed in the ever-changing real estate technology landscape," says Patrick Ghilani, MRI's Chief Executive Officer, who addressed the event's general session. "The record number of innovations we're launching at Ascend is indicative of the growing global momentum of proptech as well as the increased adoption of and demand for flexibility and choice in real estate tech."

The announced solutions promise to further empower MRI clients to create a software ecosystem that suits their needs and preferences, while providing a range of benefits that boost efficiency, streamline processes and equip real estate players to meet future changes in the industry.

MRI Application Gateway is the new consumer-friendly, app-based homepage for all MRI and third-party solutions to which a user has access, providing:

icons on the homepage that give the MRI user interface the familiar look and feel of a smartphone or tablet;

a launch screen that can be tailored to make any and all applications available to users via a click, creating a singular user experience;

a unified point of entry for all MRI-related applications through secure, single sign-on access

the ability to add new applications from MRI's own portfolio or its vast partner network.

MRI Payments is a comprehensive payment-processing solution that supports online and check payments for residential properties, offering:

a robust digital payments platform that simplifies the experience for site managers, prospects and residents;

complete visibility into all transactions with a dashboard that tracks payment trends as well as alerts and notifications;

the ability for all transactions to be processed via a fully integrated solution, making it easier to ensure on-time payments, reduce workload and errors, and simplify the approval and onboarding process;

support for more traditional check and money order payments as well as cash-based payments;

a new option in an array of easy-to-integrate payment systems available in the MRI ecosystem.

MRI Lead Management integrates and extends the capabilities of Dynamic Lead Solutions, which was acquired by MRI in June, and brings leading-edge technology for tracking and engaging potential residents into the MRI Living suite of residential solutions in order to:

give owners and operators a comprehensive set of tools to manage prospects from lead to lease;

inform strategic decisions in marketing, leasing, staffing and operations;

offer a road-tested solution that supports a customer-centric approach, helping improve the renter experience and maximize occupancy.

MRI Lease Intelligence brings AI-powered lease abstraction into the MRI @ Work suite of commercial solutions through the integration of Leverton and MRI. Acquired by MRI in July, Leverton enables commercial property owners, operators and occupiers to:

efficiently extract lease data and analyze it to gain insights;

ensure data accuracy by directly integrating MRI Lease Intelligence with MRI property management solutions;

increase transparency and auditability of extracted lease data.

MRI Secure Sign leverages the capabilities of CTM Software, acquired by MRI in February, and enables clients to create and send their real estate documents for signature easily and efficiently with purpose-built integrations from within the MRI platform, providing:

the ability to generate a document workflow and a dynamic document template, enabling documents to be sent to multiple recipients in a specific order from a single send;

an integrated user experience for initial document flow and signing and for managing these so that contractual agreements are stored effectively within the system for future reference.

Ghilani concludes: "As the real estate industry continues to evolve, our innovative suite of open and connected solutions will give MRI clients the flexibility to stay ahead of the curve. Bringing together MRI, partner and other third-party solutions into a single user experience enables clients to directly access the exact mix of applications they want, making it easier than ever to create the unique ecosystem that works best for their business."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rachel Antman

rachel@saygency.com

+1 212-362-5837

Hugh Filman, Zoe Mumba or PJ Chou

Platform Communications

mri@platformcomms.com

+44 20-7486-4900

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-unveils-new-solutions-at-ascend-users-conference-that-extend-capabilities-and-offer-more-choice-than-ever-300937493.html

SOURCE MRI Software