MRO Is 2022 Best in KLAS for Release of Information Services for Ninth Straight Year

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leading clinical data workflow platform, announced today it has been named 2022 Best in KLAS for the release of information (ROI) services market segment as part of the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. In addition to holding the top overall performance score, MRO received top grades across five customer excellence pillars included in the annual report—loyalty, operations, services, relationship and value.

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the software and services vendor/solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields. It is based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO.

The 2022 Best in KLAS report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the five key categories. As 2022 Best in KLAS, MRO was rated #1 for ROI with an overall performance score 91.4 out of 100. MRO also received A's and B's across all five graded categories.

A sample of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI Online® solution evaluated the PHI disclosure management company. ROI Online is a web-based solution that empowers healthcare organizations to standardize PHI disclosure processes, mitigate risk and enhance customer service, efficiency and compliance across healthcare enterprises.

"Winning Best in KLAS for nine straight years could not be possible without our dedicated team members and strong partnerships with our clients. We are extremely thankful they continue to rate us #1, giving us high grades across all five performance categories," said Stephen Hynes, President of Provider Solutions for MRO. "Our commitment to the highest levels of client satisfaction is evident by the score, grades, and positive feedback that we receive year after year. As we continue to grow and diversify our client base, our commitment to excellence remains strong."

To review MRO's KLAS performance data and read comments from MRO clients, please visit https://klasresearch.com.

About MRO

As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer access, revenue integrity and audit management, registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

