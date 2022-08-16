MRO Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

Ranked No. 4838, the leading clinical data release platform in healthcare expands while maintaining high levels of service and quality

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, the leading clinical data release platform in healthcare, announced today it ranked No. 4838 on Inc. magazine's 2022 annual Inc. 5000—an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

MRO's appearance on the annual list is a rare eighth showing after the company ranked No. 3233 in 2021, No. 3001 in 2020, No. 3318 in 2019, No. 4620 in 2018, No. 3988 in 2017, No. 3903 in 2016 and No. 3290 in 2015.

MRO is also proud to announce that MediCopy, an MRO company and an industry leader in release of information solutions to physician practices and outpatient providers, made this year's Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies. MediCopy ranked No. 3298 overall this year, appearing on the annual list for the ninth time since 2013.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"MRO continues to expand consistently every year while maintaining both high client retention and satisfaction," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "Excellence is a core value that our clients have come to expect and appreciate. We will honor their trust by delivering exceptional service and technology as we continue grow."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About MRO

MRO, a leading clinical data release platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant, and efficient exchange of clinical information. As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer-provider interoperability, clinical denial audit management, clinical registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

