Monte Rosa Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS44 / ISIN: US61225M1027
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01.10.2026 18:36:00
MRT-8102 Delivers Broad Inflammation Reductions In Monte Rosa Trial
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) reported positive Phase 1 results for MRT-8102, showing broad reductions in inflammatory and cardiovascular disease-related biomarkers in obese subjects with elevated cardiovascular risk.
The GFORCE-1 study enrolled 108 subjects who received MRT-8102 at 5 mg, 20 mg or 40 mg once daily, or placebo, for four weeks. MRT-8102 produced sustained NEK7 degradation, with median reductions of about 80% to 90% across all dose levels.
Treatment reduced several key inflammatory biomarkers, including calprotectin by 56%, S100A12 by 46%, serum amyloid A by 51%, IL-6 by 54% and high-sensitivity CRP by 85%. Lipoprotein(a) also declined by 24%, while LDL cholesterol and triglycerides did not increase.
MRT-8102 was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or increased infection risk. Monte Rosa plans to advance the program into Phase 2 studies in coronary artery disease, gout and hidradenitis suppurativa.
Currently, GLUE is trading at $11.20, down 6.16%.
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