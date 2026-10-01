Monte Rosa Therapeutics Aktie

Monte Rosa Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS44 / ISIN: US61225M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 18:36:00

MRT-8102 Delivers Broad Inflammation Reductions In Monte Rosa Trial

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) reported positive Phase 1 results for MRT-8102, showing broad reductions in inflammatory and cardiovascular disease-related biomarkers in obese subjects with elevated cardiovascular risk.

The GFORCE-1 study enrolled 108 subjects who received MRT-8102 at 5 mg, 20 mg or 40 mg once daily, or placebo, for four weeks. MRT-8102 produced sustained NEK7 degradation, with median reductions of about 80% to 90% across all dose levels.

Treatment reduced several key inflammatory biomarkers, including calprotectin by 56%, S100A12 by 46%, serum amyloid A by 51%, IL-6 by 54% and high-sensitivity CRP by 85%. Lipoprotein(a) also declined by 24%, while LDL cholesterol and triglycerides did not increase.

MRT-8102 was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or increased infection risk. Monte Rosa plans to advance the program into Phase 2 studies in coronary artery disease, gout and hidradenitis suppurativa.

Currently, GLUE is trading at $11.20, down 6.16%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 11,23 -5,87% Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:18 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
17:16 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen