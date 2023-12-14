PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ms. Katharina Lichtner nominated for election to the Board of Directors.



14.12.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST



The Board of Directors of PSP Swiss Property Ltd will propose Mrs. Katharina Lichtner for election as a new member of the Board at the Annual General Meeting of 4 April 2024. Mrs. Lichtner graduated in 1996 from the University of Basel with a Ph.D. in immunology. She began her professional career in the same year at McKinsey & Company in Zurich. In 1999, Mrs. Lichtner co-founded Capital Dynamics AG in Zug, a private asset management firm, which she co-led as member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of for almost 14 years. At the time she left in 2013, Capital Dynamics managed USD 18 billion of assets for institutional investors in 14 locations around the world. She was then CEO and partner of AIM Sport Vision, a sports technology start-up focusing on virtual advertising. Since 2015, Mrs. Lichtner has been Managing Director of the Family Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation in Zug, an internationally recognised foundation that promotes sustainable child nutrition through breastfeeding worldwide. Ms. Lichtner currently serves, inter alia, on the Board of Landfair Capital Group Ltd in Zug, an investment firm focused on sub- or non-performing European real estate assets and in the Expert Committee of the Technology Fund, a political instrument of the Swiss Government’s climate strategy. With the election of Mrs. Lichtner, the Board of Directors will be strengthened in the areas of corporate finance, ESG as well as real estate market analysis. As a successful manager, she will also be able to contribute her many years of performance-oriented executive leadership experience. The Board of Directors of PSP Swiss Property Ltd is very pleased to propose Katharina Lichtner to the Annual General Meeting 2024 for election to the Board of Directors. Further information

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO · Phone +41 (0)44 625 59 59 · Mobile +41 (0)79 207 32 40

Vasco Cecchini, CCO & Head IR · Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32 Agenda

Publication FY 2023 · 27 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024 · 4 April 2024

Publication Q1 2024 · 7 May 2024

Publication H1 2024 · 20 August 2024

Publication Q1–Q3 2024 · 12 November 2024 PSP Swiss Property – leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 9.7 billion in Switzerland’s main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 5.5 billion. The 103 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich. PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154). None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

