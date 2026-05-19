Vail Resorts Aktie
WKN: 905285 / ISIN: US91879Q1094
|
19.05.2026 16:17:40
MSA Advisors Sells Out of Vail Resorts Position, Unloads $8.3 Million in Stock
According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, MSA Advisors, LLC sold its entire 60,600-share position in Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $8.27 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $8.05 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in the stock’s price during the period.MSA Advisors fully liquidated its Vail Resorts stake; it now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F AUM.As of May 15, 2026, Vail Resorts shares were priced at $121.56, down 14.6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vail Resorts IncShs
|
08.03.26
|Ausblick: Vail Resorts zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vail Resorts stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.12.25
|Ausblick: Vail Resorts präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Vail Resorts gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)