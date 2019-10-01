MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Certified as Compliant with new NFPA Performance Standards; Company to Begin Shipping Immediately

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that its next generation G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) has received U.S. government approval from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and certification from the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) as compliant to the 2018 Edition of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 1981 performance standards. With this approval, the company can begin shipping the new NFPA-compliant SCBA immediately.

Earlier this year, the SEI, in collaboration with the NIOSH, established a "Common Announcement Date" at which time all breathing apparatus manufacturers that successfully completed testing would receive SEI certification notification at the same time. The Common Announcement Date, which was originally anticipated in the second half of August 2019, was postponed to October 9, 2019. Late last week, all breathing apparatus manufactures who had successfully passed required testing, which included MSA, were notified that the Common Announcement Date would be moved to September 30.

"We are extremely pleased that the common announcement date was expedited," said Jason Traynor, MSA's General Manager for Global Respiratory Protection and Fire Helmets. "The demand for new breathing apparatus technology in the U.S. Fire Service has been very solid, and today we're excited to know that we can continue to help meet that demand without any further delays related to product approvals and certifications."

As a matter of background, NFPA 1981 is the standard on SCBA for emergency services, establishing respiratory protection and functional requirements. The 2018 revisions in NFPA 1981 include changing the connection requirements for the SCBA regulator, now requiring two distinct actions (i.e., push and pull) to disconnect the regulator from the facepiece. Other changes include a modification to data logging requirements for breathing rate and cylinder pressure.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-g1-self-contained-breathing-apparatus-certified-as-compliant-with-new-nfpa-performance-standards-company-to-begin-shipping-immediately-300928151.html

SOURCE MSA Safety