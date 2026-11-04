MSA Safety: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) reported 15% total sales growth to $536 million. For long-term investors, the company demonstrates resilience through steady pricing power in industrial safety equipment. A rising share of connected devices provides high-margin recurring cash flow. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Integrating fire and gas detection manufacturer Autronica broadens the company's platform into large-scale global projects. While the transaction creates short-term margin dilution, an expanded market unlocks long-term cross-selling opportunities.

Software-linked safety devices deepen customer retention and generate steady service revenues through subscription packages like MSA+, the company's subscription-based connected safety platform. Adoption of connected portables expands profitability while locking in multiyear hardware replacement cycles.

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