MSA Safety Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XFCC / ISIN: US5534981064

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05.05.2026 13:23:42

MSA Safety Agrees To Acquire Autronica For Around $555 Mln

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA), a manufacturer of industrial safety technology products and solutions, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Autronica Fire and Security, a provider of fire and gas detection and alarm system for around $555 million.

MSA is expecting the acquisition to be accretive to its growth and margins, especially to its adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

"This acquisition accelerates our fixed detection growth strategy by adding a highly complementary, scaled fire and gas systems business. Autronica enhances our ability to participate earlier in project design and to deliver more integrated safety solutions across critical infrastructure, energy, and marine applications.", commented Steve Blanco, MSA Safety CEO.

Autronica founded in 1957 employs approximately 500 employees globally and is based in Norway. It recorded about $160 million in sales with an adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 20 percent in 2025.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of cash and borrowings under MSA's existing credit facility.

The deal is surmised to close in the third quarter of 2026.

On Monday, MSA shared closed at $165.26, down 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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