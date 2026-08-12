Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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12.08.2026 18:54:56
MSA Safety Chairman Vartanian Sells 20,000 Shares for $3.9 Million -- Should Investors Be Worried?
Nishan J. Vartanian, Chairman of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA), reported a sale of 20,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 7, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($193.99); post-transaction value based on Aug. 7, 2026 market close ($194.19).MSA Safety Incorporated is a globally diversified manufacturer with approximately 5,300 employees and a market capitalization of $7.5 billion, positioning it as a leading provider of mission-critical safety solutions. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive product portfolio, engineering expertise, and established relationships with high-risk industrial sectors. With TTM revenue of $1.9 billion and net income of $314.0 million, MSA demonstrates strong operational performance and profitability in the specialized safety equipment market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|MSA Safety Inc 4 1-2 % Pfd Shs
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|4,17%