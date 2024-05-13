|
13.05.2024 15:09:35
MSA Safety Names Nish Vartanian Non-Exe. Chair, Steve Blanco Takes CEO Role; Plans $200 Mln Buyback
(RTTNews) - MSA Safety, Inc. (MSA), a developer of advanced safety products and solutions, announced Monday the election of Nishan Vartanian as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board on May 10.
Further, as announced earlier, Steven Blanco has assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer on the same date.
Vartanian's election follows his previously announced plans to retire as the company's Chief Executive Officer, but to remain on its board. He will retire as a full-time employee at the end of the month, having served as CEO since 2018 and Chairman since 2020.
Blanco has been with MSA Safety since 2012, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer.
Separately, MSA Safety announced that its Board of Directors on May 10 authorized a new share repurchase plan of up to $200 million of its common stock.
The program will replace the previous $100 million share repurchase plan, originally authorized in 2015.
