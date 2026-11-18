(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc.(MSA), a security and protection services firm, on Wednesday announced receipt of a contract from the Montreal Fire Department and the Longueuil Fire Department following a public tender process and extensive evaluation of respiratory protective equipment.

The company said the departments will be equipped with the MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Platform. The joint department SCBA tender is part of a $13.5 million contract award.

Shipment of the G1 SCBA units will begin in late 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027.

MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Blanco, said, "We're honored the Montreal and Longueuil fire departments have placed their trust in MSA to help protect their firefighters."

MSA shares closed Tuesday on the NYSE at $172.84, up 1.38 percent.