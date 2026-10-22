MSC Industrial Posts Lower Profit In Q4, Sees Sales Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Industrial distributor MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter profit compared with a year earlier and forecast first-quarter sales growth of about 10%.

Net income attributable to MSC fell to $47.94 million, or $0.85 per share, from $56.55 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Operating income declined to $72.79 million from $84.30 million last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to MSC increased to $81.5 million or $1.45 per share from $60.9 million or $1.09 per share a year ago.

Net sales rose to $1.08 billion from $978.18 million in the previous year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, MSC forecast average daily sales growth of 9.5% to 10.5% year over year and adjusted operating margin of 9.5% to 10.1%.

Martina McIsaac President and CEO, said, "While we remain mindful of inflationary headwinds and tougher comparisons looking ahead, we are confident that profitable growth will remain the trend. Our strategic execution is building momentum as our end markets continue to improve. This positions MSC well entering fiscal 2027, as demonstrated by first-quarter sales trends showing low double-digit growth to date."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of MSC Industrial were trading 0.00 percent at $132.82, after closing Wednesday's regular session 2.54 percent higher.

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