|
30.03.2022 12:52:28
MSC Industrial Supply Co. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Net Sales Up 11.4%
(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) reported second quarter adjusted EPS of $1.29 compared to $1.03, a year ago, a 25.2% increase. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net income attributable to MSC increased to $69.9 million from $18.1 million, prior year. EPS was $1.25 compared to $0.32.
Net sales were $862.5 million, an increase of 11.4% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $855.96 million in revenue.
Kristen Actis-Grande, CFO, said, "Strong top line growth combined with gross margin execution and Mission Critical cost savings resulted in 11.6% adjusted operating margin and 22.4% adjusted incremental margin over the prior year fiscal second quarter. With the building momentum, we are adding a low double-digit growth tier to our fiscal 2022 annual adjusted operating margin framework with a corresponding annual adjusted operating margin between 12.5% and 13.1%. Should recent trends continue, we expect to be in that range."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MSCmehr Nachrichten
|
30.03.22
|MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
30.03.22
|Ausblick: MSC legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)