25.07.2023 12:56:30
MSCI Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $246.83 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $210.59 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.29 million or $3.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $621.16 million from $551.81 million last year.
MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $246.83 Mln. vs. $210.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.09 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $621.16 Mln vs. $551.81 Mln last year.
