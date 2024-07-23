|
23.07.2024 12:56:14
MSCI Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $266.76 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $246.83 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.84 million or $3.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $707.95 million from $621.16 million last year.
MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $266.76 Mln. vs. $246.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.37 vs. $3.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $707.95 Mln vs. $621.16 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MSCImehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MSCI von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.24
|Ausblick: MSCI präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein MSCI-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier MSCI-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein MSCI-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MSCI von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)