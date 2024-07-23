23.07.2024 12:56:14

MSCI Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $266.76 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $246.83 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.84 million or $3.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $707.95 million from $621.16 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $266.76 Mln. vs. $246.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.37 vs. $3.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $707.95 Mln vs. $621.16 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MSCImehr Nachrichten