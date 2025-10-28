MSCI Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $325.39 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $280.90 million, or $3.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.37 million or $4.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $793.43 million from $724.71 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $325.39 Mln. vs. $280.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.25 vs. $3.57 last year. -Revenue: $793.43 Mln vs. $724.71 Mln last year.