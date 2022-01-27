MSCI Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $193.86 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $156.21 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.77 million or $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $549.84 million from $443.66 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $193.86 Mln. vs. $156.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $549.84 Mln vs. $443.66 Mln last year.