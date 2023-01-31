MSCI Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $214.97 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $193.87 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.56 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $576.21 million from $549.84 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $214.97 Mln. vs. $193.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.76 -Revenue (Q4): $576.21 Mln vs. $549.84 Mln last year.