|
14.08.2023 13:43:07
MSCI To Buy Out Burgiss For $697 Mln In All-cash Deal
(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) a mission-critical decision support tools provider, Monday said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the remaining 66 percent of Burgiss Group, LLC, a market data provider for $697 million.
The transaction is an all-cash transaction and since its earlier investment in 2020, MSCI will have invested a total of $913 million to acquire Burgiss completely.
Burgiss dataset covers over 13,000 private asset funds around the world, amounting to $15 trillion in cumulative investments across various sectors like private equity, private real estate, private debt, infrastructure and natural resources in 195 countries.
This complements MSCI's position in private real estate, as the company currently offers private real estate data and analytics covering over one million properties representing more than $45 trillion in transactions and portfolio assets in over 170 countries.
"This acquisition will also expand MSCI's robust suite of multi-asset class technology solutions with the industry leading Burgiss Caissa Platform, developed exclusively for institutional investors and providing a comprehensive view of the drivers of performance and risk in both public and private investments in total portfolios," the company said in a statement.
It is also expecting to help investors to compare performance and risk across both private and public asset classes hoping to facilitate efficient asset allocations.
Burgiss serves nearly 1,000 clients, limited partners, general partners, and financial intermediaries in 40 countries.
On Friday, shares of MSCI closed at $548.99 up 0.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MSCImehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in MSCI abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|Hiro Mizuno teams up with MSCI as special adviser (Financial Times)
|
01.08.23
|House committee quizzes BlackRock and MSCI on China investments (Financial Times)
|
01.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes MSCI-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe MSCI-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.23
|Ausblick: MSCI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert MSCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe MSCI-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.23
|Here's How Much $100 Invested In MSCI 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today (Benzinga)