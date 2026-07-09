MSCI Aktie
WKN DE: A0M63R / ISIN: US55354G1004
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09.07.2026 18:39:50
MSCI, UBS Partner To Expand AI-Powered Private Markets Platform
(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and UBS Group AG (UBS) announced a strategic partnership to enhance transparency and standardization across private markets through an expanded AI-powered investment platform.
The collaboration combines MSCI's data, analytics and modeling capabilities with UBS's alternatives expertise and client insights to address longstanding challenges in private markets, including fragmented data and limited transparency.
The companies said the platform will integrate fund discovery, portfolio management, analytics and benchmarking into a single ecosystem, enabling investors to access insights more efficiently and evaluate opportunities with greater confidence. It will also streamline data management through automated processing and independent performance data.
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