MSCI Upgrades CNO Financial Group's ESG Rating to A

CARMEL, Ind., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that MSCI has upgraded its ESG rating two notches from BB to A. The upgrade reflects the company's improved performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"This important two-notch MSCI ESG rating upgrade reflects our commitment to building a sustainable business," said Jennifer Childe, vice president of investor relations and sustainability. "As a purpose-driven organization, ESG is foundational to our overall business strategy. We continue to believe that effecting positive change will create long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

CNO continues to make significant progress with its ESG program. Over the last 18 months, notable accomplishments include:

Adopted the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting frameworks

Performed first greenhouse gas emissions inventory and set an emission reduction target

Advanced our diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) agenda and named a full-time DE&I leader

Augmented our associate benefits, including enhanced virtual health care services, mental well-being and caregiver resources

Introduced a responsible investment policy

Funded $167 million in new impact investments

in new impact investments Earned the Great Place to Work® certification in 2020 and 2021

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc.

For more information about CNO's commitment to corporate responsibility, please see the Sustainability section of our website www.CNOinc.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $36 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,500 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

