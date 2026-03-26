Leonteq AG / Key word(s): ESG

MSCI upgrades Leonteq's ESG rating to AAA



26.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | MSCI UPGRADES LEONTEQ’S ESG RATING TO AAA

Zurich, 26 March 2026

Leonteq AG today announced that MSCI has upgraded the company’s ESG rating to AAA, the best possible rating on MSCI’s scale.

Leonteq has received an MSCI ESG rating upgrade to AAA on 23 March 2026. Following the upgrade to AA in 2023, Leonteq has now been assigned the best possible MSCI ESG rating for the first time. According to MSCI, this rating positions Leonteq as an industry leader in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. The company now ranks among the top 20% of its more than 200 diversified financial peers worldwide.

The rating recognises Leonteq’s ongoing efforts to embed sustainability considerations across its business activities and to report transparently on its progress each year. The implementation of these measures is overseen by Leonteq’s Sustainability Committee that was established in 2022, and the company’s Sustainability Report is subject to independent external assurance since 2023.

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, stated: “The upgrade to AAA by the world’s largest index provider reflects the strength of our governance and business ethics framework. We remain committed to achieving steady progress towards our sustainability goals by consistently executing our priorities, thereby strengthening our long-term performance and resilience.”

Leonteq’s sustainability disclosures and other ESG ratings are available at https://www.leonteq.com/about-us/sustainability



CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services for all product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB-/stable credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AAA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com



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