Leonteq Aktie

Leonteq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J642 / ISIN: CH0190891181

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26.03.2026 07:00:15

MSCI upgrades Leonteq's ESG rating to AAA

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): ESG
MSCI upgrades Leonteq's ESG rating to AAA

26.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE | MSCI UPGRADES LEONTEQ’S ESG RATING TO AAA

Zurich, 26 March 2026

Leonteq AG today announced that MSCI has upgraded the company’s ESG rating to AAA, the best possible rating on MSCI’s scale.

Leonteq has received an MSCI ESG rating upgrade to AAA on 23 March 2026. Following the upgrade to AA in 2023, Leonteq has now been assigned the best possible MSCI ESG rating for the first time. According to MSCI, this rating positions Leonteq as an industry leader in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. The company now ranks among the top 20% of its more than 200 diversified financial peers worldwide.

The rating recognises Leonteq’s ongoing efforts to embed sustainability considerations across its business activities and to report transparently on its progress each year. The implementation of these measures is overseen by Leonteq’s Sustainability Committee that was established in 2022, and the company’s Sustainability Report is subject to independent external assurance since 2023.

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, stated: “The upgrade to AAA by the world’s largest index provider reflects the strength of our governance and business ethics framework. We remain committed to achieving steady progress towards our sustainability goals by consistently executing our priorities, thereby strengthening our long-term performance and resilience.”

Leonteq’s sustainability disclosures and other ESG ratings are available at https://www.leonteq.com/about-us/sustainability


CONTACT

Media Relations 

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations 

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com


LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services for all product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB-/stable credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AAA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

 
DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2297766  26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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