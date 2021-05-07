MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Results for both the fiscal 2021 third quarter and the prior year period reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the NHL and NBA suspended their 2019-20 seasons before resuming play several months later and completing the shortened seasons in the fall of 2020. This impacted the start and length of each league’s 2020-21 regular seasons, with the NBA beginning a reduced schedule of 72 games on December 22, 2020, and the NHL starting a reduced 56-game schedule on January 13, 2021. As a result, the Company aired 164 NBA and NHL telecasts in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, as compared with 141 in the prior year period.

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter, the Company generated revenues of $177.9 million, a decrease of 4% as compared with the prior year period. In addition, the Company generated operating income of $69.9 million, a decrease of 5%; adjusted operating income of $75.0 million, a decrease of 5%; and net income of $45.6 million, a decrease of 1%; all as compared with the prior year period.(1)

President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, "We’ve had exciting NBA and NHL regular seasons, which have helped drive strong ratings on our linear channels, as well as all-time high levels of engagement with our streaming platform. We believe the enduring popularity of live sports will continue to drive value for our Company and look forward to combining our exclusive content and distribution expertise with MSG Entertainment’s marquee assets and brands in a transaction that we believe would create substantial benefits for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 177,853 Operating income 69,885 Adjusted operating income 75,042 Net income 45,583 Diluted EPS $ 0.78

(1) See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

Fiscal 2021 third quarter total revenues of $177.9 million decreased 4%, or $7.1 million, as compared with the prior year period. Affiliation fee revenue decreased $11.0 million, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in subscribers of approximately 7%, a net unfavorable affiliate adjustment of $5.8 million (primarily reflecting accruals for affiliate fee rebates) recorded in the current year quarter and, to a lesser extent, the impact of the previously disclosed non-renewal with a small Connecticut-based distributor as of October 1, 2020.(2) This was partially offset by the impact of higher affiliation rates. The Company’s year-over-year decrease in subscribers of approximately 7% reflects an improvement as compared to the 7.5% year-over-year decrease in the fiscal 2021 second quarter.(2)

Advertising revenue increased $3.7 million primarily due to higher sales related to live professional sports telecasts, partially offset by other net decreases. The increase in sales from live professional sports telecasts was primarily due to a greater number of NBA and NHL telecasts in the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared with the prior year period as a result of the timing of the 2020-21 NBA and NHL regular seasons and the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA and NHL regular seasons in mid-March 2020.

Direct operating expenses of $74.4 million decreased 11%, or $9.4 million, as compared with the prior year period driven by lower rights fees expense and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in other programming and production-related costs. The decline in rights fees expense was primarily due to the impact of fewer NHL and NBA games made available for exclusive broadcast by the Company during the NHL and NBA’s shortened 2020-21 regular seasons. These decreases were partially offset by the timing of the 2020-21 NBA and NHL regular seasons and the impact of annual contractual rate increases. The decrease in other programming and production-related costs primarily reflects the absence of certain expenses related to the production of away games.(3)

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $31.7 million increased 23%, or $5.9 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing expenses, employee compensation and related benefits and professional fees. The fiscal 2021 third quarter includes $1.2 million of expenses related to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Operating income of $69.9 million decreased $3.8 million, or 5%, and adjusted operating income of $75.0 million decreased $4.1 million, or 5%, both as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the decrease in revenues and increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the decrease in direct operating expenses.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

(2) The approximately 7% year-over-year rate of subscriber decline excludes the impact of the previously disclosed non-renewal with a small Connecticut-based distributor as of October 1, 2020. (3) In an effort to minimize travel amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company received its broadcast feeds for away games during the quarter from each game's home team regional sports network.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits and 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses. Because it is based upon operating income, adjusted operating income also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the Company without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. We believe adjusted operating income is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income measures as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income, please see page 7 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow ("Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, both of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall ability to generate liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is generated for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors for comparison of the Company’s generation of liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, please see page 9 of this release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 177,853 $ 184,972 $ 481,455 $ 533,683 Direct operating expenses 74,392 83,762 196,497 236,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,743 25,831 75,962 80,173 Depreciation and amortization 1,833 1,716 5,463 5,123 Operating income 69,885 73,663 203,533 211,900 Other income (expense): Interest income 481 900 1,446 3,734 Interest expense (4,958) (9,419) (15,320) (30,168) Debt refinancing expense — — — (2,764) Other components of net periodic benefit cost (207) (258) (620) (774) Miscellaneous income 1,252 — 1,252 — (3,432) (8,777) (13,242) (29,972) Income from operations before income taxes 66,453 64,886 190,291 181,928 Income tax expense (20,870) (18,616) (68,174) (52,627) Net income $ 45,583 $ 46,270 $ 122,117 $ 129,301 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 2.13 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 2.11 $ 1.97 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 57,505 60,011 57,358 65,194 Diluted 58,235 60,315 57,775 65,553

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods.

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income $ 69,885 $ 73,663 $ 203,533 $ 211,900 Share-based compensation expense 3,324 3,753 14,217 13,852 Depreciation and amortization 1,833 1,716 5,463 5,123 Adjusted operating income $ 75,042 $ 79,132 $ 223,213 $ 230,875

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,067 $ 196,837 Accounts receivable, net 86,455 105,549 Related party receivables, net 25,659 14,190 Prepaid income taxes 1,500 461 Prepaid expenses 8,385 11,063 Other current assets 8,742 4,541 Total current assets 454,808 332,641 Property and equipment, net 7,258 8,758 Amortizable intangible assets, net 27,688 30,283 Goodwill 424,508 424,508 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,286 17,153 Other assets 44,209 37,460 Total assets $ 971,757 $ 850,803 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 235 $ 2,115 Related party payables 6,210 1,472 Current portion of long-term debt 48,239 37,229 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,125 5,492 Income taxes payable 3,116 641 Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 15,652 14,187 Other accrued liabilities 17,434 10,116 Deferred revenue 572 2,753 Total current liabilities 96,583 74,005 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,007,598 1,043,780 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,960 13,780 Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 25,150 25,860 Other employee related costs 5,538 5,149 Other liabilities 1,483 1,536 Deferred tax liability 244,321 239,542 Total liabilities 1,390,633 1,403,652 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Deficiency: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 360,000 shares authorized; 43,460 and 43,122 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 643 643 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 90,000 shares authorized; 13,589 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 136 136 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 45,000 shares authorized; none outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 17,490 12,731 Treasury stock, at cost, 20,799 and 21,137 shares as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively (450,053) (457,363) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 20,845 (100,792) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,937) (8,204) Total stockholders' deficiency (418,876) (552,849) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 971,757 $ 850,803

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Summary Data from the Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,483 $ 139,971 Net cash used in investing activities (2,980) (2,211) Net cash used in financing activities (28,273) (225,886) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 127,230 (88,126) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 196,837 226,423 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 324,067 $ 138,297

Free Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,483 $ 139,971 Less: Capital expenditures (2,980) (2,211) Free cash flow $ 155,503 $ 137,760

Capitalization

March 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,067 Credit facility debt(a) 1,060,125 Net debt $ 736,058 Reconciliation of operating income to AOI for the trailing twelve-month period(b) Operating income $ 286,601 Share-based compensation expense 19,600 Depreciation and amortization 7,503 Adjusted operating income $ 313,704 Leverage ratio(c) 2.3x (a) Represents aggregate principal amount of the debt outstanding. (b) Represents reported adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve-month period. (c) Represents net debt divided by adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve-month period, which differs from the covenant calculation contained in the Company's credit facility.

