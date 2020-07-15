MSRP discounts and special lease rates currently offered on new vehicles at Continental Mitsubishi

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mitsubishi, a dealership working to serve the entire Chicago area from its humble home base in Countryside, is currently offering a variety of discounts and lease offers on new Mitsubishi models to residents of this region. The offers described are set to expire on July 31, 2020, so interested buyers should hurry in to take advantage of them while they can. As is usual, the discounts and lease rates do not include tax, title and license fees.

The Mitsubishi wheelhouse includes vehicles of several body types and capabilities, from crossover SUVs like the 2020 Outlander, 2020 Outlander Sport and 2020 Eclipse Cross, to sedans like the 2020 Mirage G4 and hatchbacks like the 2020 Mirage. There's even a plug-in hybrid electric crossover in the form of the 2020 Outlander PHEV. This impressive variety ensures that many buyers will be able to find a Mitsubishi that adequately fits their unique needs.

Current MSRP discounts offered on new models at Continental Mitsubishi include:



$5,500 off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL.

off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL. $6,000 off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. $5,000 off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. $4,000 off the MSRP of the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

Current lease offers in play at Continental Mitsubishi include the ability to:



Lease the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander for $249 per month on a 48-month lease, with $2,543 due at signing.

per month on a 48-month lease, with due at signing. Lease the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for $229 per month on a 36-month lease, with $2,528 due at signing.

per month on a 36-month lease, with due at signing. Lease the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for $149 per month on a 36-month lease, with $3,340 due at signing.

Continental Mitsubishi is also currently offering customers the opportunity to receive 0% APR financing for 60 months on all 2020 models. This final offer is in lieu of manufacturer rebates.

Those intrigued by the above offers can learn more on the Continental Mitsubishi website at http://www.continentalmitsubishi.com. The dealership can also be contacted by phone at 708-669-0516. It may also be visited at its physical address of 5800 S. La Grange Road, Countryside.

SOURCE Continental Mitsubishi