MSSP ACOs Using Arcadia Earn Nearly 20% Higher Average Bonuses in 2022

Arcadia's MSSP ACO customers have generated $1.77B in cumulative shared savings since program inception

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( Arcadia.io ), a leading data analytics platform for healthcare, announced today that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) using Arcadia Analytics outperformed the market in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) bonuses by nearly 20% on average in 2022—equating to $279 million in total earnings. Additionally, Arcadia's MSSP ACO customers generated $419 million in total savings during the last plan year.

"More than 90% of Arcadia's MSSP ACO customers generated positive savings for Medicare in 2022," said Michael Meucci, Arcadia President and CEO. "Our MSSP ACO customers also achieved higher quality scores, signaling significant contributions to improving the health of the patients they serve."

MSSP ACOs using Arcadia's data platform saw savings increase 21% from plan year 2021 to plan year 2022—a nine percentage point higher increase compared to non-Arcadia customers, according to 2022 Performance Year Financial and Quality Results recently released by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Since the inception of MSSP more than a decade ago, participating ACOs using Arcadia Analytics have cumulatively generated $1.77B in shared savings and earned $994 million in bonuses that can be reinvested to further transform care delivery.

"The evolution from fee-for-service to value-based care requires providers to assume greater financial risk while being rewarded for producing positive patient outcomes," said Meucci. "Using comprehensive data, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows, Arcadia enables provider organizations to provide better, more efficient patient care and help improve financial performance."

Those attending NAACOS Fall 2023 can visit Arcadia at booth K. More information about Arcadia's solutions for ACOs that connect disparate data to close risk and quality gaps, understand key drivers of cost and utilization, and measure performance can be found here.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mssp-acos-using-arcadia-earn-nearly-20-higher-average-bonuses-in-2022-301924763.html

SOURCE ARCADIA