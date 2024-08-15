|
15.08.2024 12:00:00
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 22 August at 10.00 CET about H1 2024
MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for H1 2024 on 22 August 2024 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.
The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.
Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.
|Denmark
|+ 45 78768490
|UK
|+ 44 203-7696819
|US
|+ 1 646-787-0157
Additional information:
Phone +45 31 21 68 72.
Attachment
