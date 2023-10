MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Financial calendar 2024

MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for 2024:

Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 5 February 2024 Annual report 2023 22 February 2024 Annual general meeting 2024 19 March 2024 Interim report Q1 2024 16 May 2024 Interim report Q2 2024 22 August 2024 Interim report Q3 2024 14 November 2024





Contact: By phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email anet@mth.dk.

