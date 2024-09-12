MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins refurbishment project in Copenhagen for AAB

Social housing organisation AAB has chosen MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark as general contractor for a comprehensive refurbishment of its department at Stærevej in the North West Block in Copenhagen, comprised of four eight-storey high-rises and five blocks of four storeys as well as a workshop and a communal laundry.

The assignment has a total contract value of around DKK 300 million incl. VAT and is executed over approximately three years with the support of the National Building Fund. The refurbishment work is initiated in the spring of 2025 and comprises, among other things, combining existing housing units, establishing balconies, building a common house and new playgrounds as well as initiatives to improve traffic connections and safety in the area.

”Alongside construction and civil works, refurbishment projects are a crucial focus point for us, and it is important to deliver high quality across all projects. Our team on Stærevej will do their utmost to deliver a great refurbishment job and maintain a very high level of communication with the residents and the developer,” says Carsten Lund, CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2024 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-425 million.

Further information:

CEO Steffen Baungaard and CFO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment