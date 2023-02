MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S to be held on Monday 20 March 2023 at 3 pm.

The general meeting will be held as a physical general meeting at the address Knud Højgaards Vej 7, 2860 Søborg, Denmark. Shareholders who are not able to attend the general meeting can observe via webcast.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions, is attached.

Attachment