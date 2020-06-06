MTC Hires Former North Dakota Corrections Director to Lead Company's Corrections Division

CENTERVILLE, Utah, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Management & Training Corporation (MTC) is pleased to announce former Director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Leann Bertsch has been hired to lead the company's Corrections division. Leann will become MTC's new Senior Vice President of Corrections effective July 20, 2020.

"Leann comes to MTC with decades of experience in corrections and criminal justice," says MTC President Scott Marquardt. "As a company we are committed to helping reduce recidivism and improving the opportunities for incarcerated men and women. We're also dedicated to providing vital services to adult men and women in civil detention, and we know Leann will take our commitment in these areas to the next level."

Leann served as Director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and for 15 years. She also served as Commissioner of the State's Department of Labor and as Assistant State's Attorney.

Scott Marquardt adds, "Leann is very active and greatly respected in the field of corrections. She is the incoming president of the Association of Women Executives in Corrections, is a board member for the International Corrections and Prisons Association, and served as president of the Association of State Correctional Administrators, currently known as the Correctional Leaders Association.

Leann earned a juris doctor degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law and a bachelor of science degree from North Dakota State University. She also served 21 years in the North Dakota National Guard.

MTC is the nation's leading operator of federal Job Corps centers and one of the nation's leading operators of private correctional facilities. MTC operates 20 correctional facilities and 5 detention centers in the United States, provides re-entry services to approximately 30,000 probationers and parolees in the United Kingdom, and operates, or partners in operating, 28 Job Corps centers across the United States. MTC's key to success is helping people realize their learning potential and providing life-changing opportunities through academic, vocational, substance abuse and social skills training. For more information visit: http://www.mtctrains.com

