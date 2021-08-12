MTI Releases Q2 Financials, Announces EcoChain Acquisition of Soluna Computing; PCG Digital Tech Watch Review

NEW YORK,, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Technology Inc (Nasdaq: MKTY) released its 2021 Q2 financials this week, capping off a strong quarter on both the revenue and production sides. Total revenue was reported at $3.3 million, up 35% from the previous quarter. Cryptocurrency revenue through the Company's EcoChain division, was $1.6 million.

Cash on hand was $12.1 million after a $15 million equity offering, a significant increase from the $2.7 million reported end of Q1. The additional purchase power opened up an opportunity for MTI to take advantage of crypto market disruptions in China by purchasing dormant S19s at a discounted price. The power density of these chips increases capacity.

On the production side, EcoChain moved forward with infrastructure improvements at its Washington and Southeast locations. Their TNT site location is now operating at capacity. MTI Instruments, which produces a PBS product line, semiconductors, and EV batteries, reported an increase in cost of sales, from 26% to 30%.

EcoChain Acquires Soluna Computing

In a strong opening move for Q3, EcoChain, a subsidiary of MTI, announced the acquisition of Soluna Computing, Inc (SCI), a developer of scalable data centers that buy excess renewable energy from solar and wind farms. The new company, called "Soluna Holdings," improves the scalability of EcoChain's renewable energy powered data centers.

The move increases MTI's mining capacity from 50MW to 350MW, positioning the Company in the large-cap category for cryptocurrency mining operations. MTI will also absorb Soluna's technical team, which is currently developing an additional 200MW capacity, adding expertise in project development, energy markets, finance, and computing.

Soluna's ability to scale using renewable energy addresses one of the crypto mining industry's greatest challenges – power consumption. It also solves the issue of excess energy the renewable energy sector is experiencing. MTI and EcoChain are now able to implement new power sources and scale their approach globally from megawatts to gigawatts.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PCG Digital Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

PCG Digital

info@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6341

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mti-releases-q2-financials-announces-ecochain-acquisition-of-soluna-computing-pcg-digital-tech-watch-review-301354656.html

SOURCE PCG Digital