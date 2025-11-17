|
MTN Group Reports 25.9% Increase In 9-Month Group Revenue
(RTTNews) - MTN Group Ltd. (MTNOF.PK, MTN.JO), a South African telecommunications services provider, reported a 25.9 per cent improvement in group revenue for the nine-month period that ended on September 30.
Group service revenue improved to 160.38 billion South African Rand from 127.37 billion Rand in the prior year.
Group EBITDA climbed 59.8 percent to 73.02 billion Rand from 45.69 billion Rand a year ago.
Group EBITDA margin jumped to 43.8 percent from 33.8 percent from prior year.
Fintech transaction value increased by approximately 38.0% to $342.3 billion.
MTN Group's total subscribers increased by 5.8 percent to 301.3 million.
In the Johannesburg market, the shares are trading 1.61% down at 16,574 South African cents.
