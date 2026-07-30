MTU Aero Engines Q2 Profit Drops, Revenues Rise; Backs Positive FY26 View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK, MTX.DE), a German aircraft engine manufacturer, reported Thursday lower profit in the second quarter, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 targets.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were gaining around 3.7%, trading at €369.80.

For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted revenue between €9.2 billion and €9.7 billion, with growth in all business areas. The commercial series business is expected to drive the highest growth through organic revenue expansion in the mid-to-high teens percentage range.

The company still anticipates adjusted EBIT between €1.35 billion and €1.45 billion, with adjusted net income expected to move in line with adjusted EBIT.

For the second quarter, net income totaled €248 million, down from €289 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share declined to €4.39 from €5.34 last year.

Adjusted net income was €273 million, compared with €258 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share reached €4.86, up from €4.77 a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT reached €372 million against €357 million in the same period last year. The adjusted EBIT margin compressed to 15.2 percent from 17.4 percent last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to €475 million from €446 million in the previous year.

Revenue rose to €2.435 billion from €2.087 billion last year, and adjusted revenue climbed to €2.443 billion from €2.048 billion a year ago.

The company's order backlog stood at €30.4 billion at the end of June, representing a 3 percent increase from the prior-year value.

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