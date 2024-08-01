MTU Aero Engines Q2 Results Climb, Lifts FY24 Margin View, Backs Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income grew to 162 million euros from last year's 122 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.96 euros, higher than 2.28 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 185 million euros or 3.38euros per share, compared to 143 million euros or 2.66 euros per share last year.

Adjusted EBIT rose to 252 million euros from 193 million euros last year. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 14.4 percent from 12.3 per share in the prior year.

MTU grew revenues to 1.74 billion euros from last year's 1.55 billion euros. Adjusted revenue was 1.76 billion euros, up from 1.57 billion euros with growth in all business segments.

MTU's order backlog was 25.2 billion euros at the end of the first six months, compared with 24.4 billion euros at year-end 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, MTU now expects adjusted EBIT margin to be around 13 percent. MTU had previously set a target of over 12 percent for the EBIT margin.

Adjusted net income is still expected to grow in line with adjusted EBIT.

MTU confirmed its guidance in revenues of between 7.3 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros. All business areas should contribute to revenue growth. The highest increase is expected to be in the commercial series business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.