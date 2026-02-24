24.02.2026 13:09:28

MTU Aero Engines Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.DE) reported that its fourth quarter net income was 265 million euros compared to 143 million euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 4.90 euros compared to 2.56 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.58 euros compared to 4.05 euros. Revenue was 2.43 billion euros compared to 2.12 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted revenue increased to 2.44 billion euros from 2.20 billion euros.

Fiscal 2025 adjusted operating profit was up 29% to 1.4 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.79 euros compared to 14.04 euros. Adjusted revenue climbed 16% to 8.7 billion euros. The order backlog at the end of 2025 was 29.5 billion euros, up 3% year over year.

MTU projects adjusted revenue of between 9.2 billion and 9.7 billion euros in fiscal 2026. Adjusted EBIT of 1.35 billion to 1.45 billion euros is anticipated in 2026. Adjusted net income is likely to develop in line with adjusted EBIT.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines are trading at 380.30 euros, down 4.33%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:14 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ging nahezu unverändert aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen befinden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen