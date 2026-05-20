MTVA Gains Weight, CODX Takes A Shot At Ebola, EDSA To Reveal New Data, BDTX On Watch

(RTTNews) - As hedge fund tycoon George Soros once said, "It's not whether you're right or wrong that's important, but how much money you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong." The following biotech stocks were among the top gainers in Tuesday's trading session.

MTVA Gains Weight

MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, was the top gainer yesterday, with shares gaining over 69%.

The company's lead drug candidate is DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) that is to be administered once weekly subcutaneously.

A phase I study evaluating the safety and tolerability of DA-1726 following single and multiple doses in participants with obesity, but otherwise healthy subjects, is underway. Part 3 of the Phase 1 program was initiated last month. Part 3 consists of two 16-week titration cohorts evaluating one-step and two-step dose-escalation strategies to safely reach higher target doses and further optimise tolerability.

Data from Part 3 of the phase 1 trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Near-term Event

The company is scheduled to make presentations at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions on June 7, 2026.

MTVA closed Tuesday's trading at $1.88, up 69.37%.

CODX Taking A shot at Ebola

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, were up over 43% yesterday, on news of the company completing the assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV") currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

According to reports, over 130 people have died and over 500 cases of infection have been reported in the Ebola outbreak.

For the first quarter of 2026, the results of which were reported recently, the company's revenue was $0.15 million, compared to $0.05 million in the first quarter of 2025.

CODX closed Tuesday's trading at $1.97, up 43.8%.

Edesa To Reveal New Paridiprubart Data

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases, was up over 33% yesterday.

The company is scheduled to present new data on Paridiprubart in acute kidney injury at the 63rd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, to be held June 3 - 6, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Paridiprubart represents a new class of host-directed therapeutics (HDTs) that are designed to modulate the body's own immune response when confronted with known or unknown public health threats, such as novel infectious diseases, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.

The company announced positive results from a Phase 3 study of Paridiprubart as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, last October.

Additional positive results reported in February showed that patients treated with Paridiprubart plus standard of care experienced lower 28-day mortality than those receiving placebo, particularly among patients with severe complications such as acute kidney injury, sepsis, and pneumonia.

EDSA closed Tuesday's trading at $11.95, up 32.78%.

What is Adial Up to?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, was up nearly 28% yesterday.

The company's lead drug candidate, AD04, is being developed for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients.

AD04 is expected to advance to a new Phase 3 clinical trial program for the treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the company's proprietary diagnostic genetic test, pending the availability of adequate funds.

An earlier phase 3 trial of AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the company's companion diagnostic genetic test, dubbed ONWARD, showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns.

ADIL closed Tuesday's trading at $2.06, up 27.95%.

Will Black Diamond Continue to Shine?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company, was up 16% yesterday, as it gears up for a data readout on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The company will be presenting updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of Silevertinib in frontline patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer on Thursday.

Initial data from 43 frontline NSCLC patients in the Phase 2 trial, reported last November, were encouraging. Silevertinib demonstrated a 60% overall response rate (ORR) across patients with 35 unique non-classical EGFR mutations. Moreover, strong activity was seen in patients with brain metastases, with a CNS ORR of 86%. The tolerability profile was consistent with other EGFR TKIs (tyrosine kinase inhibitors), with adverse events managed through supportive care and dose adjustments, without compromising the depth or durability of response.

BDTX closed Tuesday's trading at $3.00, up 16.28%.