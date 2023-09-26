|
26.09.2023 22:25:10
Mueller Industries Declares Two-for-one Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Tuesday announced a two-for-one stock split to be effected in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend.
Stockholders of record on October 6, 2023 will receive one additional share of common stock for each share of the company's common stock held on that date.
The distribution date for the stock split, or the date on which new shares will be distributed from the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, will be October 20, 2023.
Following the stock split, the company's outstanding common shares will increase to about 113.5 million shares.
Mueller Industries is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive.
|
21.02.23
Mueller Industries Hikes Dividend By 20%
