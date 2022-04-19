Mueller Industries Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) reported first-quarter net profit to company of $158.3 million or $2.78 per share compared to $63.1 million or $1.11 per share, last year. Net sales increased to $1.01 billion from $818.15 million, a year ago.

Looking forward, the company believes its performance remains consistent with the outlook provided in year-end report.

Greg Christopher, CEO said, "Building construction, the primary market we serve, remains healthy. The continued expansion of residential construction, along with the development of the infrastructure necessary to support local communities, will continue to drive demand for our portfolio of products. We believe we are well poised to benefit from both this ongoing trend, and from the anticipated recovery of other markets we serve that have been impacted by labor and supply chain issues."