15.06.2022 23:16:00
MUFG AMERICAS HOLDINGS CORPORATION INCREASES REFERENCE RATE FOR PRIMARY SUBSIDIARY
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, parent company of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, N.A. (the Bank), today announced that effective June 16, 2022, the Bank's reference rate will be increased to 4.75 percent from 4.00 percent.
The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $332.4 billion at March 31, 2022. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $159.2 billion at March 31, 2022. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2022, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 297 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.
Investor Relations:
Stan Cecala
212-782-5629
SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation
