MUFG Builds Out Flow Products with Key Leadership Hires

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that it has hired Mitchell Nadel and Steven Feinbergas Co-Heads of Flow Products in an expansion of its Fixed Income Trading platform. Mr. Nadel will lead Macro Trading, and Mr. Feinberg will lead Micro Trading. Both will be based in New York and report jointly to Atif Hayat, Global Head of Flow Products, and Bill Mansfield, Head of Global Markets for the Americas.

"The demand for fixed income solutions is greater than it's been in more than a decade and has created an opportunity for us to invest in our platform to better serve our clients' needs," said Bill Mansfield, Head of Global Markets for the Americas. "This leadership team will add market expertise and generate efficiencies across our Fixed Income product portfolio and enable us to more strategically and tactically support our clients."

"This investment strengthens our leadership team in the Americas region and adds new skills that will enhance our product offering to clients globally," said Atif Hayat, Global Head of Flow Products.

Mr. Nadel joins MUFG after spending a decade at Morgan Stanley where he most recently headed Americas Macro Trading. He previously spent 10 years at Bank of America and held multiple leadership roles in Rates. He began his career at Bankers Trust / Deutsche Bank. Mr. Nadel spent much of his career abroad and has deep international fixed income trading experience from his time in Japan.

Mr. Feinberg joins MUFG from Deutsche Bank where he was Head of Investment Grade Trading and Research. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Credit Suisse in multiple leadership roles including Head of Investment Grade Trading, Research, and Sales and Head of Emerging Market Trading and Research.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $393.3 billion at March 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.7 billion at March 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada.

Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with more than 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

Visit https://www.mufg.jp/english for more information.

