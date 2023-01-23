|
23.01.2023 15:00:00
MUFG issues capital markets outlook for 2023--'The New Macro Supercycle'
- Anticipates most highly telegraphed global series of mild, rolling recessions in decades
- Looks to 2024 as likely timing for broad-based, sustainable recovery
- Foresees 'tale of two cities' in credit markets
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG's)(NYSE: MUFG) Capital Markets Strategy team released its 2023 outlook titled "The New Macro Supercycle" providing a forward-looking perspective on the global economy, monetary policy and markets in the next 12 months—and highlighting prevalent themes driving the worldwide economic environment in the decade ahead.
"The 'Great Moderation' of low inflation and volatility during the past 40 years is over," says Tom Joyce, head of Capital Markets Strategy. "Following the 'polycrisis' of 2022 stemming from concurrent geopolitical, energy and economic shocks, we have entered a more clearly defined period for economies and markets."
Joyce adds that although the prior year was challenging, the recession fears of 2023 are likely less concerning and more greatly reflected in asset prices than the unexpected inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve tightening of 2022. In addition, he says, we begin 2023 with positive surprises across the world's three largest economies: rapidly declining US inflation, reopening in China and lower energy prices from warm winter weather in Europe.
Key takeaways
The Capital Markets Strategy team's key observations span five of the following areas:
The full report can be accessed here or by using the following link:
https://www.mufgamericas.com/sites/default/files/document/2023-01/new-macro-supercycle-final.pdf
Press contact:
Assaf Kedem
D: +1 212-782-4926
M: +1 917-685-4388
akedem@us.mufg.jp
About MUFG and MUFG Americas
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-issues-capital-markets-outlook-for-2023the-new-macro-supercycle-301727211.html
SOURCE MUFG
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group IncShs American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/1000 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.21
|Ausblick: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.21
|Ausblick: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.21
|Ausblick: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)