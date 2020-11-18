Muhammed Aziz Khan recognized as Asia's Outstanding Leader at ACES Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founding Chairman of Summit Group of Companies has been hailed as one of Asia's Outstanding Leaders at the ACES Awards 2020, organized by MORS Group. He was recognized by the Jury Panel for his outstanding leadership and was 1 of only 7 winners representing Singapore at this year's ACES Awards. A virtual press conference was held recently to announce the winners of the ACES Awards 2020. During the event, CEO of MORS Group, Shanggari Balakrishnan remarked, "Summit's infrastructure creation efforts have made them the harbingers of economic hope and prosperity."

On receiving the award Muhammed Aziz Khan said, "I hope to be able to care for people and lead by example. I believe I am constantly creating leaders among my family, colleagues and friends."

Muhammed Aziz Khan is the founder and Chairman of several entities, including Summit Power International Limited, Summit Holdings Ltd and IPCO Developments (Bangladesh) Limited. Summit Group's head office in Singapore is the largest infrastructure group in Bangladesh, employing over 6,000 people, with investments in the energy sector, ports, logistics, information technology and hospitality. In 2020, Forbes listed him as the 37th richest person in Singapore. Apart from helming the Summit Group, Aziz Khan is also the Honorary Consul General of Finland to Bangladesh. He has an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. Muhammed Aziz Khan is married to Anjuman Aziz Khan and has three daughters, Ayesha, Adeeba and Azeeza.

The complete profile of Muhammed Aziz Khan is available at: https://www.acesawards.com/stories/leadership/muhammed-aziz-khan/

About ACES Awards

The ACES Awards is the brainchild of MORS Group. MORS Group's mission is to assist companies, corporate leaders, and eminent industrialists to share a platform to exhibit leadership & sustainability excellence, to learn from market experts across the world, to engage stakeholders and employees in valuable ways, and to embrace a culture of progressive learning. MORS Group was founded in 2012 and is managed by a board of directors from diverse backgrounds, who facilitate and play a role in promoting Asia's sustainable growth.

The full list of the winners is available at: https://www.acesawards.com/

