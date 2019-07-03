03.07.2019 23:19:00

Mullen Group Ltd. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2019 Second Quarter earnings results at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

July 25, 2019



Time:

12:00 p.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)
416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast:

www.mullen-group.com

 

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, August 8, 2019, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 3377 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada and provides a wide range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada - two sectors of the economy in which Mullen Group has strong business relationships and industry leadership.  The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL".  Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada  T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300880100.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

